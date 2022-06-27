Julian Edelman endorses Martellus Bennett's harsh Jimmy Garoppolo take

Edelman doubles down on ex-Patriot's harsh criticism of Garoppolo originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Martellus Bennett apparently wasn't the only New England Patriots player who felt some type of way about Jimmy Garoppolo missing Week 4 of the 2016 season.

Bennett made headlines back in October when he put Garoppolo on blast for sitting out the Patriots' 2016 Week 4 matchup with the Buffalo Bills due to a left shoulder injury.

"Jimmy Garoppolo was being a b----," Bennett said at the time. "He decided not to play right before the game. Jacoby (Brissett) came out and played with a f---ed up thumb and played his heart out, but Jimmy was just being a b---- about it all."

Ex-Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was asked about Bennett's comments on a new episode of the "I AM ATHLETE" podcast and appeared to agree with Bennett that Garoppolo put the Patriots -- especially backup QB Jacoby Brissett, who had injured his right thumb in Week 3 -- in a tough spot.

"We go into Week 4 and Jimmy was practicing and then decided not to play," Edelman said. "Jacoby played with no ligaments in his thumb, which -- you can’t do that as a quarterback. You can't grip. And it's your left (shoulder with Garoppolo's injury)."

Bennett suggested back in October that Garoppolo's agent may have convinced him not to play to protect his body. But Garoppolo's decision not to suit up in Week 4 -- a 16-0 shutout loss to the Bills -- despite an injury to his non-throwing shoulder apparently didn't go over well in the Patriots' locker room.

"A lot of guys got mad about it. A lot of guys got mad. I'm not gonna lie -- I got mad about it," Edelman said.

"I sacrifice my body all day long. I was taking shots for this, numbing up that, ribs, broken ribs, shoulders, you know, Grade 3 ... hanging on by limbs, just to play. I can understand why Marty thinks like that."

Coincidentally or not, the Patriots traded Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers one year later with Tom Brady in the midst of an MVP campaign at age 40.

Injuries have also followed Garoppolo to San Francisco, as the 30-year-old has missed 35 games over five seasons with the 49ers. There were rumblings of Garoppolo returning to New England prior to the 2021 NFL Draft, but the Patriots appear to have found a keeper in 23-year-old Mac Jones.