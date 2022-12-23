Julian Edelman didn’t hold back in criticism of Mac Jones

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman did not mince words when talking about Patriots quarterback Mac Jones’ emotions through the past couple of games.

Jones has been getting more animated on the field, which is something Patriots legends and fans have noticed alike. The quarterback has endured his fair share of criticism over the last week, as the Patriots limp to the finish line of the 2022 regular season.

Edelman added his own thoughts to the topic and didn’t hold back. Jones has struggled this season, throwing only seven touchdowns to eight interceptions. On Sunday, he received worldwide attention for failing to tackle Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones, as the latter returned an interception for a touchdown.

Edelman appeared on Inside the NFL on Tuesday. He gave a passionate take on the interception play, as well as Jones’ behavior overall, as transcribed by Dakota Randall of NESN.com.

“Season’s on the line,” Edelman said on the latest Inside the NFL episode. “… You’ve gotta trip him. …He doesn’t practice all the antics after plays, and waving off coaches and all these little pissy faces and stuff. He doesn’t practice that and he does it. Why can’t he make the tackle?”

Jones will look for a bounce-back game on Saturday, when New England takes on the Cincinnati Bengals. The quarterback as well as the rest of the offense will have to be firing on all cylinders with playoff probabilities narrowing.

