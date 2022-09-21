Julian Edelman didn’t get a call from Bucs before they signed Cole Beasley

Over the summer, former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman hinted that he’d consider coming out of retirement this season when he said “we’ll see” when asked what he’d do if Tom Brady gave him a call about returning to the field.

Due to injuries and Mike Evans‘ suspension, the Buccaneers found themselves in need of some wide receiver help this week and they addressed that need by signing former Bills wideout Cole Beasley to their practice squad. They did so without gauging Edelman’s interest in playing again.

“I don’t want to talk about this,” Edelman said on Inside the NFL. “They signed Cole Beasley. I didn’t get a call.”

Edelman also said this summer that he’d “probably go back to the Patriots” if he had his choice, but New England hasn’t shown any sign of wanting him back so Edelman’s future may remain devoted to talking about NFL football rather than playing it.

