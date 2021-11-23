Julian Edelman did a great imitation of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski during TV broadcast

Julian Edelman brought some entertainment in the fourth quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win over the New York Giants, even though the football itself had grown pretty darn boring.

The retired New England Patriots receiver appeared on the “ManningCast” on ESPN on Monday night, and Edelman did a comedy route. He dubbed over a sideline conversation between his old friends, quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski. Here’s a look at what Edelman imagined Brady and Gronk were talking about. It will definitely get you to chuckle. This is what happens when three friends know each other a little too well.

Check it out.

Julian Edelman breaks down a convo between Gronk and Tom Brady. 😂 #ManningCast pic.twitter.com/3WtvIXNgqF — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 23, 2021

Such a funny moment.

