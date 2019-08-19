Julian Edelman and Demaryius Thomas back on practice field

The Patriots are suddenly flush with wide receivers.

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, both Julian Edelman and Demaryius Thomas were on the practice field Monday, taking part in warm-ups during the portion of practice reporters are allowed to watch.

That suggests that both have been cleared for action, after they weren’t ready for the start of camp.

Edelman has been on the non-football injury list after breaking his thumb this offseason. Thomas was on the physically unable to perform list as he recovers from last year’s Achilles tear.

Combined with the reinstatement of Josh Gordon (who is on the active NFI list for the time being) , the Patriots have added a significant amount of talent and experience back to practice.