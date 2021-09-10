Julian Edelman couldn’t have reacted more perfectly to Tom Brady’s win vs. Cowboys

Tom Brady’s performance in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ season opener speaks for itself.

The GOAT did what the GOAT does. Win. In a 31-29 to-the-wire victory over the Dallas Cowboys, the 44-year-old tossed for 379 yards and four touchdowns — while securing his 49th game-winning drive. Coming off a Super Bowl victory, Brady made a statement heading into 2021.

Another former New England Patriot, a GOAT in his position group, finished the game off with eight catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns. Rob Gronkowski and Brady’s connection likely won the Buccaneers the game.

Julian Edelman was paying attention, sharing a sentiment following the win. While Edelman likely directed his tweet toward Brady, it could’ve had some love directed toward Gronk as well.

🐐 — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) September 10, 2021

The Patriots’ season opener is right around the corner and Edelman will surely be a spectator with Mac Jones at the helm.

