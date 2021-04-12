Julian Edelman contract terminated by Patriots after failed physical

Julian Edelman’s tenure with the Patriots has come to an end. According to the NFL’s transaction wire on Monday, the Patriots released the 34-year-old and the reason cited was a failed physical. Julian Edelman’s tenure with the Patriots has come to an end. According to the NFL’s transaction wire on Monday, the Patriots released the 34-year-old and the reason cited was a failed physical. Julian Edelman’s tenure with the Patriots has come to an end. According to the NFL’s transaction wire on Monday, the Patriots released the 34-year-old and the reason cited was a failed physical.

  • Former Super Bowl MVP, New England Patriots mainstay Julian Edelman retires from NFL

    With Julian Edelman no longer in the fold, the New England Patriots face an even bigger question for their short-term plans at wide receiver.

  • Patriots waive Michael Barnett

    The Patriots announced that they dropped a player on Monday afternoon, but it wasn’t wide receiver Julian Edelman. News of Edelman’s release is only on the league’s transaction report for the day and hasn’t been acknowledged by the team at this point. They did announced that Michael Barnett has been waived, however. Barnett signed with [more]

  • NFL Rumors: Patriots terminate WR Julian Edelman's contract

    The New England Patriots reportedly terminated veteran wide receiver Julian Edelman's contract on Monday, making him an unrestricted free agent.

  • New England Patriots release longtime WR Julian Edelman

    The Patriots released longtime receiver Julian Edelman on Monday. Is Edelman retiring, or is there a Tom Brady reunion in his future?

