Julian Edelman compares Tom Brady's Foxboro return to a family BBQ

Edelman compares Tom Brady's Foxboro return to a family BBQ

You might have heard about this already, but former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is coming back to Foxboro next week.

It's one of the most anticipated regular season games in a long time.

Brady spent 20 years with the Patriots and won six Super Bowl titles -- in addition to many other awards and NFL records -- with the franchise.

If it was weird seeing Brady play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, it's probably going to be even weirder seeing him walk out of the Gillette Stadium tunnel next Sunday for the first time as an opponent.

How strange will that be for Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman? He used an interesting comparison for his answer.

“It's definitely gonna be weird,” Edelman told reporters on a Zoom call Thursday. “It’s like going to a family barbecue, or like a basketball event, and you’re the stepkid, or you’re the kid who has divorced parents, and your mom and dad are there, and you don’t know how to react. Are they gonna fight? Are they not gonna fight? “It's going to be interesting, but I’m excited for it. Who's not excited for it. It’s gonna be an exciting game.”

Edelman will be honored by the Patriots at halftime of Sunday's Week 3 game against the New Orleans Saints. The longtime Patriots wide receiver announced his retirement in April following an 11-year career that saw him win three Super Bowl titles (including Super Bowl LIII MVP) in New England.