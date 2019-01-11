Julian Edelman channels Queen in social media post originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

It's been almost two years since Julian Edelman played in a postseason game, and the Patriots wide receiver is pumped up to end that streak Sunday.

As the Pats get ready for Sunday's Divisional Round game against the Chargers, Edelman channeled Queen by posting an image of himself, Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, and Bill Belichick in the style of the band's iconic Bohemian Rhapsody video.

Edelman is probably thinking "I Want It All" and "Don't Stop Me Now" about the postseason, even though New England will be "Under Pressure" against the Chargers.

Despite having a worse record than L.A. this season, "The Show Must Go On" for the Patriots, who hope that "Another One Bites the Dust" in Foxboro.

Edelman and company will be saying "We Will Rock You" to the Chargers, and if all goes well, there will just be one thing left for the Patriots to say in February (again).

"We Are the Champions."

