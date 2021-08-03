Julian Edelman celebrates Tom Brady's birthday with awesome video

Edelman celebrates Tom Brady's birthday with awesome video originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is celebrating his 44th birthday on Tuesday, and he's receiving well-wishes from lots of people across the sports landscape.

One of his former New England Patriots teammates, Julian Edelman, honored the occasion in a funny way.

He posted a video to his social media channels using Brady's recent jugs machine video and mocking the veteran quarterback's inability to get high-fives from teammates and referees.

Check out Edelman's clever video in the post below:

Will someone give my friend @TomBrady a high five today? It’s his birthday. HBD bubs 🎂 pic.twitter.com/piYqxkZKQF — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) August 3, 2021

Brady certainly doesn't look 44 years old on the field.

He's coming off a fantastic season in which he threw for 4,633 yards an 40 touchdowns in the regular season. Brady also led the Buccaneers to an 11-5 record and a Super Bowl LV championship following playoff wins over the Washington Football Team, New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs.

How long will Brady play? At this rate, there's no reason to retire anytime soon. His level of play is still high and the Bucs have a tremendous roster. The possibility of more Super Bowl titles in Tampa Bay is very real.