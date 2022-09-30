Julian Edelman buries Patriots critic Brandon Marshall with one question

Julian Edelman must have been keeping receipts for all of the negative things his “Inside the NFL” co-host, Brandon Marshall, has been saying about the New England Patriots.

Marshall even went as far as claiming coach Bill Belichick was on the hot seat this season with the team’s 1-2 start. Granted, things haven’t looked great for the Patriots.

Mac Jones is dealing with a high ankle sprain, and the offense is struggling to figure things out with Matt Patricia as the play-caller. But then again, the team has only been in three games, and there’s still a lot of football left to play. When trying to convey that point, Edelman went full scorched-Earth mode on Marshall with one question.

Edelman asked, “How many playoff games you play?”

Ouch.

Marshall, a six-time Pro Bowler, had an illustrious NFL career, but he never played in a single playoff game. Sometimes it’s the lowest hanging fruit that stings the most.

