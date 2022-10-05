Julian Edelman has blunt take on Patriots’ playoff aspirations

The New England Patriots have started this season 1-3 and are facing an uphill battle to make the playoffs. They have faced a gauntlet of a schedule to open things up, and they’re hoping to get some relief in the form of the Detroit Lions this Sunday.

With that being said, former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman doesn’t even want the team to think about the playoffs yet.

The wide receiver was a stellar playoff performer in his own right. He seemed to turn his play up a notch when the stakes were the highest. He had 1,442 receiving yards in the playoffs alone and was a part of three Super Bowl-winning teams.

However, he does not want this current Patriots team to think about high-stakes playoff situations at the moment. He shared his thoughts on the set of Inside the NFL on Tuesday.

The Patriots’ schedule does get a little bit easier over the course of the next six games. Right now, it’s all about winning one game at a time and building from there.

