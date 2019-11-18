Julian Edelman becomes first Patriots player to accomplish this feat in Tom Brady era

Julian Edelman led the New England Patriots in touchdown passes during Sunday's 17-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Yes, you read that right.

A wide receiver led the team in touchdown passes during a game in which starting quarterback Tom Brady played every offensive snap. This result sounds quite surprising, and that's because it actually had never been seen in the 19-plus seasons Brady has played for the Patriots.

Check out this note from ESPN Stats & Info:

Today marked the 1st game in Tom Brady's career that another Patriot led the team in TD passes when Brady played the entire game.



That's among 317 career starts, including the playoffs.



Julian Edelman tossed the lone TD pass for the Patriots in their 17-10 win over the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/86Eu7Q4JlI







— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 18, 2019

Here's a look at Edelman's 15-yard touchdown pass to fellow wideout Phillip Dorsett:

The @Patriots DOUBLE PASS works perfectly.@Edelman throws a touchdown to Dorsett for the lead. #NEvsPHI #GoPats



📺: CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/414bcK9I5b pic.twitter.com/SwYZ4HWXDj







— NFL (@NFL) November 17, 2019

Edelman was a quarterback in college for Kent State, and he's actually enjoyed plenty of success throwing the ball in the NFL (in a small sample size, of course).

Julian Edelman's (@Edelman11) 15-yard TD pass brought his career passing numbers to 4-4 for 90 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT and a perfect 158.3 passer rating.#NEvsPHI | #GoPats — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 18, 2019

Brady had a pretty rough Week 11. His 14 first-half incompletions were the most of his career, and he finished with 26 completions on 47 attempts for 216 yards with zero touchdowns and no interceptions. In fairness to Brady, four of his pass-catchers Sunday either had very little experience in the offense (wideouts Mohamed Sanu, N'Keal Harry, Jakobi Meyers) or haven't played in it for a long time (tight end Ben Watson).

The Patriots have never been afraid to go into their bag of trick plays when not much is working offensively, and it sure help to have a wide receiver like Edelman who can throw accurate passes when called on.

Julian Edelman becomes first Patriots player to accomplish this feat in Tom Brady era originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston