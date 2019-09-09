Julian Edelman becomes fifth player to record 500 receptions with Patriots

Julian Edelman joined a handful of legendary wide receivers in the Patriots' history books Sunday night.

In the first half against the Steelers, Edelman became the fifth receiver in Patriots history to record 500 receptions with the franchise. He joins Wes Welker, Troy Brown, Stanley Morgan and Rob Gronkowski. Pretty good company.

Edelman has been Tom Brady's most trusted receivers over the course of his time in New England, which is something all of the players in the 500-catch club share with him. That trust seemingly peaked in Super Bowl 53, where the former Kent State quarterback caught 10 passes for 141 yards in the Patriots' sixth Super Bowl win.

Entering Sunday night, Edelman ranked seventh all-time in receiving yards for the Patriots. Morgan, Gronkowski, Welker and Brown make up the top four in that order. He has a ways to go to catch them in yards, but there's no reason to think he can't make it second all-time in receptions. Welker holds the top spot with 672 catches.

Edelman's path to becoming one of the best receivers in the history of one of the most successful franchises in NFL history was an unexpected one, but he has to be a lock for the Patriots Hall of Fame once he decides to hang it up.

