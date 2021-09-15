Julian Edelman bashes Patriots RBs for fumbling in Week 1 loss to Dolphins

Retired New England Patriots receiver and current NFL analyst Julian Edelman was not impressed with his former team in the season-opener. Edelman introduced a new weekly segment for “Inside The NFL,” a show on Paramount+. Edelman said he’ll be asking teams, “What are we doing?!” after every week, identifying the plays that would anger Bill Belichick the most. He was, after all, notorious for asking that question after a brutal gaffe of the fundamentals.

So it was fitting that Edelman kicked off the segment by going after his former team after they fumbled away a potential victory in Week 1.

“They have eight penalties, 86 yards. We can’t win until we keep from losing,” Edelman said on the show. “And also two fumbles, the last one on the 13- or on the 11-yard line with 3:14 left to score and take the lead. Like, what are we doing? There’s a premium on the football. What are we doing?”

This should be an entertaining segment for everyone, even when the jokes come at the Patriots’ expense.

List