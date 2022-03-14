Julian Edelman has awesome reaction to Tom Brady unretiring, returning to NFL

Edelman has awesome reaction to Tom Brady unretiring, returning to NFL originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady was retired for less than two months before announcing Sunday night that he's coming back to the NFL and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It wasn't entirely a surprise, given some of the 44-year-old quarterback's recent comments about his future.

The news definitely created quite a reaction from fans, the media and players across the sports landscape.

One of the funniest reactions came from Brady's longtime New England Patriots teammate Julian Edelman. The former NFL wide receiver used a classic GIF from "The Office" in a tweet reacting to Brady's reveal.

For those who aren't familiar with The Office, here's the full scene where this GIF comes from.

Brady flip-flopping on retirement is great for the NFL and fans in New England. Everyone gets to watch the best quarterback in pro football history play at least one more year.

And judging from his performance in 2021 -- he finished second in NFL MVP voting -- Brady is very capable of playing at an elite level again next season.