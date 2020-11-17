Julian Edelman has awesome reaction to Jakobi Meyers' TD pass vs. Ravens

Edelman has awesome reaction to Jakobi Meyers' TD pass vs. Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are not afraid to let wide receivers throw passes, and the Baltimore Ravens know that as well as any NFL team.

The most famous non-quarterback pass by a Patriots player since 2000 was from wide receiver Julian Edelman, who connected with fellow wideout Danny Amendola for a 51-yard touchdown in a 2014 AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Ravens. The score propelled the Pats to a comeback victory, and they won Super Bowl XLIX a few weeks later.

On Sunday night, the Patriots dialed up a trick play having Jakobi Meyers toss a pass into the end zone, and it was successful. The 25-year-old wide receiver, who was a high school quarterback in Georgia, threw an accurate pass to running back Rex Burkhead for a touchdown that gave the Patriots a 13-10 halftime lead. New England ultimately won 23-17.

Edelman -- who has missed the last three games on injured reserve -- was impressed by Meyers' touchdown pass, and he also had some advice for the young wide receiver.

Check out his message in the tweet below:

The Patriots return to game action Sunday when they travel to play the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.