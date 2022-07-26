Julian Edelman has awesome reaction to Danny Amendola's retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Two of the most important wide receivers from the New England Patriots' last three Super Bowl-winning teams have retired over the last year-and-a-half.

Julian Edelman announced his retirement in April of 2021. Earlier this week, Danny Amendola revealed he was retiring from the NFL.

Amendola played with the Patriots from 2013 through 2017 and won two Super Bowl titles (XLIX and LI) in New England. Like Edelman, Amendola was a clutch postseason performer and made several crucial plays during the Dynasty 2.0 era.

Whether it was dressing up as police officers, hanging out at the Kentucky Derby or connecting on a trick-play touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in an iconic Patriots playoff win, the Edelman-Amendola duo has enjoyed its share of memorable moments.

Edelman paid tribute to Amendola's impressive career with a video posted to his social media channels Tuesday afternoon.

Check it out below:

Amendola could follow Edelman into a broadcasting career post-football. It's worked out quite well for Edelman.