Julian Edelman on asking Bill Belichick personnel questions: ‘Are you out of your mind?’

Everyone in the New England Patriots’ organization has one goal, and that’s to do your job. Bill Belichick’s job is to handle personnel as the general manager and coach the team, wherever he sees necessary.

Typically, the players’ job is on the field or in the locker room. When it comes to personnel decisions or questions, they don’t have anything to do with the process. It can be tough for some guys when there is a glaring need for replenishment within a certain group, but the front office doesn’t take care of the issue.

New England’s locker room is lacking pass-catchers — specifically tight ends and wide receivers. Cam Newton repeatedly says the answers are in the locker room, but that’s difficult to believe.

Julian Edelman was asked on WEEI’s ‘The Greg Hill Show’ about asking the team to make a trade, and he had a blunt answer.

“Are you out of your mind?” Edelman said, transcribed by NESN’s Logan Mullen. “(I’ve never talked) to coach about a personnel decision or anything like that in my life here.”

Edelman has a different approach.

“As a player you just sit and worry about things you can control and things you can do to help the team and you worry about the guys that you have in the locker room,” Edelman said. “That’s other people’s jobs in the organization. But I’m confident in what we’ve got and who we have, and there’s still a lot of football left here. I’m not saying that we shouldn’t be urgent any any means with how we play, practice and prepare, but that’s in someone else’s hands. I worry about what I’ve got to do as a player to come out and play my best football.”

Edelman, Damiere Byrd and N’Keal Harry are Newton’s top targets at receiver — he and everyone else knows the Patriots need help.