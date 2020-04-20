Julian Edelman approves of Patriots' new home, away jerseys in latest tweet

Julian Edelman sounds excited to wear the New England Patriots' new home and away jerseys for the 2020 NFL season.

A little more than a month after teasing the possibility of new jerseys, Edelman tweeted his stamp of approval of New England's updated look Monday.

Here's what he wrote:

Look good, feel good

Feel good, play good pic.twitter.com/TjVesSJbqZ

— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) April 20, 2020

The new jerseys will help usher in a new era for the Patriots.

For the first time since 2002, the Patriots will enter a season with a starting quarterback not named Tom Brady. He took his talents to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency, leaving Jarrett Stidham and veteran Brian Hoyer on New England's quarterback depth chart. Edelman is now among the longest-tenured Patriots players after the offseason departures of Brady and kicker Stephen Gostkowski.

The Patriots' new jersey designs revealed Monday were the team's first notable uniform change since 2000.

