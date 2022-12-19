Julian Edelman has angry reaction to Patriots' shocking loss vs. Raiders

Edelman has angry reaction to Patriots' shocking loss vs. Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots lost in the most improbable way possible versus the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon.

Instead of just taking a knee and playing for overtime, the Patriots ran the ball from their own 45-yard line on the final play of the fourth quarter.

After picking up a good chunk of yards, running back Rhamondre Stevenson lateraled the ball to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. Meyers should have just gone to the ground, but he tried to throw the ball across the field and it sailed into the hands of Raiders linebacker Chandler Jones. The former Patriots star broke through a Mac Jones tackle attempt and ran into the end zone to secure a crazy 30-24 win for the Raiders.

Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was at Allegiant Stadium for this Week 15 matchup, and he couldn't believe what he saw in the final seconds.

Check out his angry reaction in the video below. WARNING: It contains NSFW language.

Patriots fans across the world probably had the same reaction.

The loss is a crushing one for the Patriots, who dropped to 7-7 and now sit outside the playoff race in eighth place in the AFC standings.