Julian Edelman among the seven Patriots who are limited Tuesday

The Patriots had no surprises on their Tuesday practice report, with every play on the roster on the practice field.

Receiver Julian Edelman remained limited with knee and shoulder issues.

Edelman played all 16 games despite his nagging injuries this season, making 100 catches for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns.

The Patriots also listed cornerback Jason McCourty (groin) as limited. McCourty has played eight defensive snaps and one on special teams in the past six games.

Linebacker Ja'whaun Bentley (knee), safety Terrence Brooks (groin), offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (ankle), linebacker Jamie Collins (shoulder) and cornerback Jonathan Jones (groin) also were limited.