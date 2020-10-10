Julian Edelman among five Patriots players questionable to play Week 5 vs. Broncos

Edelman among five Patriots questionable to play Week 5 vs. Broncos originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Five players for the New England Patriots are questionable to play in Monday night's Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos at Gillette Stadium.

This game originally was scheduled for Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET but the league moved it to Monday at 5 p.m. ET after Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

It's still unknown whether Patriots quarterback Cam Newton will be able to play versus the Broncos. He tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday and missed the Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick did not have any further details when asked about Newton's status Saturday morning, saying the team is "taking it day by day, hour by hour."

Julian Edelman is among the players listed as questionable for the Patriots. Two important offensive lineman, left tackle Isaiah Wynn and right guard Shaq Mason, also are questionable. The Broncos already have ruled out tight end Noah Fant with an ankle injury. Denver starting quarterback Drew Lock is questionable with a should injury. Lock has missed the last two games.

Here are the final injury reports for both teams ahead of Monday night's game.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (2-2)

OUT

No players listed

DOUBTFUL

No players listed

QUESTIONABLE

LT Isaiah Wynn (calf)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

WR Julian Edelman (knee)

DL Adam Butler (shoulder)

S Devin McCourty (not injury related)

DENVER BRONCOS (2-2)

OUT

RB LeVante Bellamy (knee)

TE Noah Fant (ankle)

WR KJ Hamler (hamstring)

OLB Jeremiah Attaochu (quadricep)

DOUBTFUL

No players listed

QUESTIONABLE

QB Drew Lock (right shoulder)

DT Mike Purcell (knee)

LB Joseph Jones (knee)