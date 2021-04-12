Julian Edelman: I am retiring a Patriot

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael David Smith
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Julian Edelman is hanging up his cleats.

Shortly after news broke that the Patriots had released Edelman after he failed a physical related to last year’s knee injury, Edelman announced that he has played the last game of his career.

“Nothing in my career has ever come easy,” Edelman said. “This isn’t going to be easy either. I’ve always said I’m going until the wheels come off and they finally have fallen off. Due to an injury last year I will be making my official announcement of my retirement from football. It was a hard decision but the right decision for me and my family. And I am honored and so proud to be retiring as a Patriot.”

Edelman retires with three Super Bowl rings and a Super Bowl MVP award, and he retires with a unique place in Patriots history for his many contributions, which included not only being one of the NFL’s top possession receivers, but also a contributor as a punt returner, a passer on trick plays and even a cornerback at times.

“It’s been a hell of a run,” Edelman said. “I can’t forget you, Patriot Nation.”

Julian Edelman: I am retiring a Patriot originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Bill Belichick: It was a privilege to coach “ultimate competitor” Julian Edelman

    Julian Edelman officially announced he’s retiring as a Patriot, and shortly after head coach Bill Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft issued statements praising the wide receiver’s accomplishments. “By any measure of what constitutes an elite NFL career — wins, championships, production — Julian has it all,” Belichick said. “Few players can match Julian’s achievements, [more]

  • Patriots' Julian Edelman officially announced retirement from NFL

    Three Lombardi Trophies. One Super Bowl MVP. Countless memories for Patriot Nation. Fan favorite Julian Edelman took to social media Monday to officially announce his retirement.

  • New England Patriots release longtime WR Julian Edelman

    The Patriots released longtime receiver Julian Edelman on Monday. Is Edelman retiring, or is there a Tom Brady reunion in his future?

  • Julian Edelman contract terminated by Patriots after failed physical

    Julian Edelman's tenure with the New England Patriots has come to an end, but the situation sounds like a developing one.

  • Conor McGregor calls off UFC 264 fight with Dustin Poirier over missing charitable donation

    McGregor called off his fight with Poirier after being called out for not making good on his donation to Poirier's foundation.

  • Conor McGregor lashes out at Dustin Poirier ‘smearing my name,’ threatens to cancel trilogy

    Conor McGregor is irate at Dustin Poirier for going public with his lack of a donation and threated to call off their UFC 264 bout.

  • Longtime Patriots WR, former Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman retires

    A lingering knee injury prompted the longtime Patriot to call it a career.

  • Tony Ferguson says he ‘got too one-dimensional,’ explains transformation for UFC 262

    After finding himself on a two-fight losing streak for the first time, Tony Ferguson has undergone some changes.

  • Angry Stroman lasts 9 pitches in Mets-Marlins' rainout

    Marcus Stroman criticized New York for starting Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins in a steady rain. Stroman's outing lasted just nine pitches before play was stopped, and the game was suspended after a wait of 2 hours, 10 minutes, to be continued as part of a day-night doubleheader on Aug. 31. The Mets, known for confusion at times under the Wilpon and Katz families, were bought during the offseason by hedge fund billionaire Steven Cohen, who brought back Sandy Alderson as team president.

  • Exposed Kevin Holland at a serious career crossroads

    "I need to take a month off and spend some time with my family, and then I guess it’s nothing but takedown defense for a while."

  • Hideki Matsuyama's caddy paid respect to Augusta National with beautiful gesture

    Shota Hayafuji took an extra second during a long-held caddy tradition to pay tribute to the legendary golf course.

  • Conor McGregor claims fight with Dustin Poirier is off after Twitter tirade

    Just weeks after the fight was announced, Conor McGregor is claiming that he is not fighting Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10. He made the comment in the midst of a Twitter spat between the two fighters. McGregor won the first meeting between the two when he was on the rise to UFC greatness. Poirier more recently won the rematch, setting up a blockbuster bout this summer. The bout could be in trouble after Poirier and McGregor went to battle on Twitter after Poirier called McGregor out for not following through on a $500,000 donation to his charity, The Good Fight Foundation. McGregor had promised the donation in the lead-up to their fight at UFC 257 in January. Poirier claims that McGregor's team stopped responding to his team's communications about the donation after he defeated McGregor at UFC 257 via second-round TKO stoppage. McGregor fired back, saying that Poirier's team never detailed how the money was to be directed. Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor battle on Twitter https://twitter.com/DustinPoirier/status/1381388524163850243?s=20 https://twitter.com/DustinPoirier/status/1381481527457026048?s=20 This latest turn is in stark contrast to the weeks leading up to the fight at UFC 257. The two men were cordial and respectful of one another, each of course talking about how they expected to win the fight, but with little to no trash talk. The sparks began flying over the situation surrounding the donation to Poirier's foundation. It's unclear if McGregor was serious or simply caught up in the heat of the moment, but their exchange on Twitter led the Irishman to saying that the fight was off and that he would fight someone else on July 10. "You're ripped you inbred hillbilly. Why do you wink with your ears? You f---ing brain dead hillbilly. 500k with no plan in place. Ye hang tight. Fool. You must be new to money," McGregor wrote. "The fight is off btw (by the way). I'm going to fight someone else on the 10th. Good luck on your old contract kid." https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1381624066105344000?s=20 Just a few minutes later, McGregor didn't exactly pull back the comment about not fighting Poirier, but seemed to be saying as much, as he threw out another comment about making him pay with his brain. "My team does their due diligence to make sure every donation meets the mark. My generosity is known. You will pay with your brain for this attempt at smearing my name," he said. UFC officials had not yet commented on the exchange at the time of publication. https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1381626207670784002?s=20 TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre tells Joe Rogan he would have returned for Khabib

  • Ollie named coach of new league designed for prep standouts

    Former UConn coach Kevin Ollie has joined a new basketball league designed to provide elite high school players another potential pathway to the NBA. Ollie will serve as coach and director of player development for Overtime Elite, which markets itself to players between 16 and 18 years old with promises of academic education and a six-figure salary. The league offers another possible route to reach the NBA in addition to the NCAA, the developmental G League or overseas play.

  • MMA:'The fight is off' McGregor tells Poirier in Twitter spat

    Former two-weight UFC champion McGregor said earlier this month that a third fight was booked with Poirier, who became the first man to knock him out in January. McGregor knocked Poirier out in a featherweight contest in 2014. But McGregor was not happy when Poirier said the Irishman had not made good on a promise to donate to his charity.

  • Sizzling Maple Leafs visit skidding Maple Leafs

    Winners of six consecutive games, the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs will look to extend their hot streak against the slumping Montreal Canadiens on Monday. The Leafs are 9-0-1 over their last 10 games and are one victory away from matching the franchise's longest winning streak since an eight-game run during the 2003-04 season. The last-place Ottawa Senators threatened to spoil Toronto's fun last Saturday, but the Leafs held on for a 6-5 victory thanks to another huge performance from Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.

  • Swiatek pulls out of Stuttgart Open, to begin clay court swing in Madrid

    Swiatek, 19, said her focus is on playing in Madrid and Rome -- both WTA 1000 events -- before her title defence at Roland Garros which begins on May 30 after it was postponed by a week due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Unfortunately I won't play in Stuttgart this year," she said in a statement.

  • Hideki Matsuyama and his green jacket, chilling at the Atlanta airport

    Green jacket winners: They sit around in airports just like us!

  • Conor McGregor’s manager to Dustin Poirier: Going public about donation money ‘a low move’

    "Conor is as generous as it gets," Audie Attar said in response to McGregor not yet donating $500K to The Good Fight Foundation as promised.

  • Despite having Teddy Bridgewater and Sam Darnold, Panthers say they're still looking for QBs

    Even after trading for Sam Darnold, the Panthers say they're still looking at QBs.

  • Hideki Matsuyama and the shot that won the Masters

    Hideki Matsuyama faced his most serious challenge on the 16th tee at Augusta National. What he did next won him the Masters.