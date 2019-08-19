Julian Edelman activated, Demaryius Thomas not

Patriots wide receivers Julian Edelman and Demaryius Thomas were both on the practice field today, but only Edelman has been moved to the active roster.

Edelman has passed his physical and been activated from the non-football injury list, while Thomas only went through a light warmup today and is still on the physically unable to perform list, according to ESPN.

Edelman was on the NFI list because of an offseason thumb injury. Thomas was on the PUP list because he is still recovering from an Achilles tear suffered last season with the Texans.

The Patriots also have wide receiver Josh Gordon on the NFI list after he was just reinstated from a substance-abuse suspension. And former Bears receiver Cameron Meredith is also on the Patriots’ PUP list. The Patriots have a lot of options at wide receiver, but only once everyone is ready to go on the active roster.