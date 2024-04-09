Julian Blackmon: My value is more than a one-year deal, but we saw how market went

Julian Blackmon was one of many safeties who received a less robust free agent market than they might have liked this offseason.

Blackmon had 88 tackles, four interceptions, and two fumble recoveries while starting 15 games for the Colts last season, but he encountered an environment that was flooded with experienced safeties and short on teams looking to hand out multi-year deals. Blackmon visited the Bills and 49ers before opting to take a one-year deal to remain in Indianapolis.

That pact became official on Tuesday and Blackmon said he has to "understand the business side of things" even when they don't play out to his satisfaction.

“I feel like my value is worth more than one year,” Blackmon said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “Unfortunately, we all saw how the market went. . . . Everybody knows how free agency went this year for safeties. We just wanted to be patient with the whole process, and we were able to come up with something that everybody was happy with.”

Blackmon will get the chance to show he can play at a high level for another season and then he'll have to hope that his next turn on the free agency carousel goes a little better.