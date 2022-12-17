Julian Blackmon’s pick-six has Colts crushing Vikings, 30-0

Talk about a mismatch, in the unexpected form.

The Indianapolis Colts were in the process of dismantling the first-place Minnesota Vikings of the NFC North on Saturday.

Kirk Cousins was having a brutal day and it continued in the second quarter when he threw a pass that was picked by Julian Blackmon, who returned it 17 yards for a touchdown.

The game was in the second quarter and the PAT gave the Colts a 30-0 lead over Minnesota.

Best first half performance by a defense ever?

💪 forced fumble + recovery

two turnover on downs

3 and out



Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire