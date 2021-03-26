Julian Blackmon calls out NFL for multiple random drug tests

Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon exploded onto the scene during his rookie year in 2020 and was a key part in the success of the defense for the majority of the campaign.

As he gears up for his second season in the NFL, Blackmon has seemingly been the subject of “random” drug tests from league, including three in one week. Blackmon took to Twitter to call out the league’s process of the supposed “random” drug tests.

Lmao NFL cmon man. I’ve been drug tested 3 weeks in a row for steroids😂 Yall aint get the first two tests? Aint this supposed to be “random”😑 — Julian Blackmon (@JumpManJu32) March 24, 2021

Stories like this pop up every year in the league. Players always have questions when they become the subject of random drug tests by the NFL, especially when they happen multiple times in a short time span.

Blackmon started out the season strong filling in for Malik Hooker after he suffered a torn Achilles. Blackmon was a game-changer to start the season and was even in the Defensive Rookie of the Year conversation at one point.

The second half of the season wasn’t as find to Blackmon, though, especially the final home stretch of the season.

Despite all that, Blackmon is a young, promising piece on the Colts defense and should be a cornerstone at safety for years to come if he continues to develop

Related