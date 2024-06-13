Julian Anderson on why he committed to Pitt football over the weekend

Over the weekend, Julian Anderson committed to Pittsburgh while on an official visit. The three-star athlete is a very intriguing prospect for the ACC program to land.

The Pitt commit is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 87 edge in the country and the No. 38 player in New Jersey in the class of 2025.

This offseason, Anderson transferred from First Academy (Clearwater, Florida) to Blair Academy (Blairstown, New Jersey). As a junior last season, Anderson registered 45 total tackles and 15 tackles for a loss along with five sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Now, why is Anderson so intriguing? Well, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound athlete also played wide receiver, finishing with 40 catches for 672 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

Not many edge rushers are athletic – and quick enough – to also play wide receiver. If he can add size and maintain his speed and agility, then Pitt will have landed a player who could be a truly elite defensive end.

Anderson picked Pitt from an offer list that also included Boston College, Duke, Syracuse and West Virginia among others.

“I would definitely say that I could just feel the love and great family atmosphere that Pitt has as soon as I got up there,” Anderson told USA TODAY High School Sports.

“It really just felt like a big family to me and that is something that is important to my parents and I.

“As well as a high-energy and younger coaching staff that they have who is ready to work every day. Especially coach Daoust (defensive line coach Tim Daoust) and coach TJ (TJ Minnifee, a defensive line assistant) who I can’t wait to be coached under and learn all I can from them.”

On the official visit, Anderson said he felt a comfort level with the program that led him to make a decision over the weekend.

The facilities that the Panthers’ program shares with an NFL team was an important decision for Anderson in his commitment.

“Definitely the fact that they share a facility with the Steelers,” Anderson said.

“And that players get to see people are where they want to be every day.”

One of the individuals thanked by Anderson as part of his social media post announcing his commitment is Latish Kinsler. A Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) advisor, Kinsler is a familiar name to many college football fans as being a former standout defensive back at Cincinnati.

