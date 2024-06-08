Julian Alvarez's potential destinations - ranked

After a rather disappointing individual campaign playing second fiddle to Erling Haaland, it seems that Julian Alvarez could leave Manchester City this summer.

And thanks to his World Cup, Champions League and multiple Premier League winners' medals, there's set to be no shortage of suitors for his services.

Here's the Argentine forward's potential destinations this summer, ranked by the likelihood of a move actually happening...

Bayern Munich were linked with a move for Julian Alvarez during that period last summer in which it seemed that Tottenham Hotspur would keep Harry Kane.



In the end, Spurs relented and Bayern got their number one target.



With that in mind, and also the fact that Kane and Alvarez operate in the exact same area of the pitch - dropping deep from a number nine role to get involved in build-up play - an expensive move for the Argentine doesn't make a whole lot of sense this summer.



Likelihood: 1/10

From a footballing perspective, this move does make a lot of sense.



With Robert Lewandowski noticeably slowing down, Alvarez would slot into Barcelona's attack pretty seamlessly and make them a much more effective offensive unit.



So why is this move so low down in these rankings?



Well, the fact that Barca have minus money in the bank means that they'll not be able to fork out for his services. Poor Hansi Flick doesn't know what he's walked into.



Likelihood: 3/10

Signing an out-of-favour Man City attacker certainly worked last summer, so should Chelsea try and repeat the trick again?



The rumours have begun to swirl in recent days, and Chelsea fans have gotten themselves in a tizzy about it because Alvarez is friends with Enzo Fernandez, but due to Profit and Sustainability Rules, the Blues may need to sell before they can try and sign Alvarez.



And that delay to any move may allow another club to swoop in...



Likelihood: 6/10

2. Atletico Madrid

This just makes sense, doesn't it?



Alvarez is exactly the sort of player that Diego Simeone likes in his forward line - a player who works his socks off defensively while also providing some threat on the counter-attack.



With Antoine Griezmann now 33 years old, Alvarez could be a handy long-term replacement for the France star.



Likelihood: 8/10

1. Paris Saint-Germain

PSG are top of this list because:



A) They need Alvarez after allowing Kylian Mbappe to leave as a free agent.

B) They have the money to sign him.



The Ligue 1 giants would also be able to give Alvarez the starting role that he craves at a club who should reach the latter stages of the UEFA Champions League consistently (emphasis on 'should' there).



This move ticks all of the boxes.



Likelihood: 9/10