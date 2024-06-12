Julian Alvarez's 'first-choice transfer destination' revealed

Julian Alvarez's preferred transfer destination if he leaves Manchester City is to Real Madrid, according to a report.

The Argentine has been linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium amid concerns over his playing time, sitting behind Erling Haaland in the striker pecking order.

He had been linked with Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and fellow Premier League side Chelsea, but The Athletic have revealed that Alvarez's number-one choice would be Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Though Alvarez does not have a pathway to Madrid this summer, City would hunt down a replacement in any event of an exit.

Alvarez made the move to Pep Guardiola's side in the summer 2022 after enjoying a successful six-month spell back on loan at his boyhood club River Plate before becoming a key member of the City squad. He has often been asked to step up when Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne are out injured, but has also spent plenty of time on the bench.

Despite issues over his playing time, Alvarez still made 54 appearances across all competitions during City's title-winning campaign of 2023/24, registering 19 goals and 13 assists. He has also confirmed that he is happy within Guardiola's squad, despite rumours linking him elsewhere.

Speaking to ESPN while on international duty with Argentina, Alvarez said: "These are things that are said, but I am calm. I am comfortable and happy at City. We will see what happens."

For now, Alvarez must focus on the Copa America, with Argentina looking to steal their 16th title and become the most decorated nation in South America. The reigning world champions face Canada on 21 June in their first game of the group stage, before taking on Chile and Peru.