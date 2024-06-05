Julian Alvarez now ‘very likely’ to leave Manchester City – Three European giants interested as price tag set

Manchester City are now ‘very likely’ to see Julian Alvarez leave the club during the upcoming summer market, according to a new report.

The Argentina international has enjoyed an exemplary start to life with Manchester City, having joined the club from River Plate in the summer market of 2022, going on to claim a historic Treble at the first time of asking.

While the first campaign often saw Alvarez play back-up to Erling Haaland, despite recording a commendable number of appearances in the process, the now-24 year old took on plenty more responsibility during the recent 2023/24 season.

The injury to Kevin De Bruyne in the opening game of the Premier League season saw Pep Guardiola call upon Alvarez to occupy the attacking midfield responsibilities alongside Phil Foden, and to a great deal of success too.

However, despite that up turn in opportunities and responsibilities at the Etihad Stadium, reports are beginning to intensify concerning the future of Julian Alvarez beyond the upcoming summer market.

According to the information of Argentine journalist Hernán Castillo, it is now ‘very likely’ that Julián Alvarez will leave Premier League champions Manchester City, but not to La Liga’s Atlético Madrid – following their reported interested on Tuesday.

The report goes on to claim that Alvarez’s Manchester City exit would be to a ‘bigger club’ than Atlético Madrid within the European game, with a follow-up report siding with that suggestion.

As per the information of Manchester City insider ‘Tolmie’s Hairdoo’ on X, Julian Alvarez has ‘bigger clubs’ than Atletico Madrid wanting him during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Those clubs are said to include Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich, while it is said to be ‘likely’ that Manchester City will cash in if someone offers a transfer fee of £80 million.

This is a developing story. More to follow.