Julian Alvarez may decide to leave Manchester City this summer

While it would come as a surprise exit from Manchester City there does appear to be a chance that Julian Alvarez could leave the world champions this summer. The World Cup winner has become an important part of Pep Guardiola’s squad since he arrived at the club from River Plate. But a new report indicates that the Argentine striker may seek more opportunities elsewhere this summer.

Fabrizio Romano has reported via his exclusive Daily Briefing column that the future of Julian Alvarez has become a situation to watch for this summer. Romano reports that Atletico Madrid are known admirers of Alvarez. He adds that there is also strong interest from PSG in the Argentinian international. Furthermore, Romano reports that Alvarez wants to play more. Lastly, Romano adds that the situation surrounding the future of Alvarez could depend on him seeking more first team opportunities.

What Julian Alvarez decides to do this summer holds the key to his future at Manchester City.

Based on the information from Fabrizio Romano it appears that the decision to stay or leave Manchester City depends entirely on Julian Alvarez. If he decides to depart the club then it would likely clear the way for his exit from the world champions. If his desire is to be a consistent starter he may have to leave Manchester City for that opportunity. He is currently City’s second option up front behind Erling Haaland. It is hard to see that changing next season.

Julian Alvarez has shown his versatility during his time at the world champions. He has played in as a number 10 or in wide areas on occasions for Pep Guardiola. It is clear that the best role for the World Cup winner is up front. It is hard to see Alvarez displacing Haaland in that role. Unless Pep Guardiola shifts to two up front next season Alvarez may have to play in a variety of roles again next season to play regularly at City. It does appear to be down to a choice of what the Argentine striker chooses to do this summer if he is to remain at Manchester City.

Based on all of the available information it is down to Julian Alvarez as to what his future holds. If he chooses to stay at the Etihad then he will have a key role to play again next season in a variety of roles. If he decides he would like more opportunities then what was considered a surprise exit from the club may be a realistic option. Julian Alvarez holds the keys to his future. What he decides to do will likely determine how Manchester City approach the situation surrounding the World Cup winner.