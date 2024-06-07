Julian Alvarez issues Manchester City gametime ultimatum amid £70 million summer exit links

Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez is set to issue a demand to Pep Guardiola after transfer interest from three major European clubs.

The 24-year-old is the latest Manchester City first-team star to be linked with a summer exit from the Etihad Stadium, with uncertainty also surrounding Kevin De Bruyne, Ederson, Bernardo Silva and Matheus Nunes ahead of the opening of the transfer window.

Alvarez, who has been at Manchester City since a £14 million move in July 2022 from River Plate, has made 103 appearances and won six trophies to date with the Sky Blues, but is subject to growing European transfer interest.

The Argentinian forward has been linked with both Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, with Premier League rivals Chelsea also emerging in the battle for Alvarez, after the appointment of Enzo Maresca as head coach at Stamford Bridge.

Alvarez worked under Maresca at the Etihad Stadium, with the former Leicester City manager having been part of Pep Guardiola’s first-team coaching staff during the treble-winning season.

Chelsea, who also have former City Football Academy graduates Romeo Lavia and Tosin Adarabioyo in their first-team squad next season, signed Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer directly from Manchester City.

The west London club would likely need offer significantly more than the £42.5 million paid for Palmer to land Alvarez, with the World Cup winner having played 54 times and registered 32 direct goal involvements for Manchester City this term.

Amid interest from Atletico Madrid, PSG and Chelsea, Alvarez reportedly is ‘keen on playing more regularly in his preferred position of central striker’ next season, according to Martin Blackburn of The Sun.

Despite not starting any of the Blues’ last four matches, Etihad bosses are expected to reject Atletico Madrid’s request to sign the Argentinian forward on loan, with such a proposal ‘not appealing’ to the club.

A transfer fee of £70 million could reportedly force Manchester City into a sale, although that figure is ‘unlikely’ to be offered for the 24-year-old this summer.

Alvarez has been forced to compete with Erling Haaland to play as striker for Manchester City, with the forward pair having both arrived during the summer of 2022.

Haaland has scored 90 goals since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund compared to Alvarez’s 36 goals for the Sky Blues.