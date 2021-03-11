Julian Alaphilippe wins Stage 2 of Tirreno, Van Aert stays in lead

Associated Press
·2 min read
CHIUSDINO, Italy — Julian Alaphilippe sprinted to victory on the uphill finish of the second stage of the weeklong Tirreno-Adriatico, and Belgian rider Wout van Aert remained in the overall lead.

Alaphilippe, a French cyclist for Deceuninck-Quick-Step, caught a fading Joao Almeida in sight of the line and had time to raise his arms above his head as he crossed just ahead of Mathieu Van Der Poel and Van Aert in a bunch sprint.

“Everyone was on the limit and so when I saw Joao I went full gas,” Alaphilippe said. “This victory makes me very happy.

“It’s not easy to win wearing the rainbow jersey (of the world champion) and so it’s a special feeling. The team believed in me today and we did a great job.”

Almeida had looked set to win after attacking with just over a kilometer remaining of the undulating 202-kilometer (126-mile) leg from Camaiore to Chiusdino. He finished seventh.

Van Aert has a four-second lead over Alaphilippe. Van Der Poel is third in the standings, eight seconds behind.

Unlike the pure sprinters, Van Aert can also hold his own in climbing stages and is aiming for overall victory. He won the Strade Bianche and Milan-San Remo classic last year and posted three stage victories in the Tour de France over the past two years. He’s also a three-time world champion in cyclo-cross.

“Unfortunately it wasn’t the stage win but the team and I did the maximum,” said Van Aert, who rides for the Jumbo-Visma team. “In the last kilometer I was already quite on the limit so afterwards I did the best sprint possible but Julian was stronger.”

Friday’s third stage is a challenging 219-kilometer (36-mile) route from Monticiano to Gualdo Tadino.

The race ends with an individual time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto.

Julian Alaphilippe wins Stage 2 of Tirreno, Van Aert stays in lead originally appeared on NBCSports.com

  • Wout Van Aert beats the pure sprinters to win Tirreno opener

    Belgian rider Wout van Aert timed his acceleration perfectly to beat the pure sprinters and win the first stage of the weeklong Tirreno-Adriatico.

  • Julian Alaphilippe nicks Tirreno-Adriatico stage win as Wout van Aert retains lead

    Thursday March 11 — Camaiore to Chiusdino, 202km Julian Alaphilippe left it late before the world champion overhauled Deceuninck-Quick Step team-mate Joao Almeida to win stage two at Tirreno-Adriatico ahead of Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert. UCI WorldTour 2021: Complete team-by-team guide and race calendar On what was a rolling stage from Camaiore to Chiusdino, a four-man breakaway comprising Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious), Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) and Simon Yates (BikeExchange) appeared on course to contest the win, that is before the powerful chasing group reined them back in. Despite his young team-mate Almeida leading after a late surge, Alaphilippe led the charge for the line flying beyond the Portuguese who eventually rolled over in seventh place. Van der Poel finished second ahead of Van Aert who kept hold of his leader's jersey. It was a positive day for Egan Bernal and his Ineos Grenadiers team-mate Geraint Thomas, too, after both finished safely in the bunch in 12th and 13th respectively. Thomas climbed 31 places on general classification to 13th, 14sec off the pace of Van Aert, while Bernal moved up 37 spots to 15th and will start Friday's third stage on the same time as the Welshman.

  • No. 19 San Diego State holds off Wyoming 69-66 in MW tourney

    LAS VEGAS (AP) Terrell Gomez scored 20 points and No. 19 San Diego State beat Wyoming 69-66 on Thursday to advance to the Mountain West Conference Tournament semifinals. The Cowboys had a chance to tie it at the buzzer, but Marcus Williams' long 3-pointer missed badly. Jordan Schakel and Trey Pulliam each scored 15 points for the Aztecs (21-4), who will play Nevada on Friday.

  • Roglic wins Paris-Nice stage four to take overall lead

    Vuelta a Espana champion Primoz Roglic claimed the overall leader's yellow jersey in the Paris-Nice by winning the fourth stage, a 188-km hilly ride between Chalon-sur-Saone and Chiroubles on Wednesday. The Slovenian, who also finished runner-up in last year's Tour de France after cracking in the final time trial, powered away from the pack in the final ascent, a 7.3-km climb at an average gradient of 6%. German Maximilian Schachmann took second place and France's Guillaume Martin finished third, both crossing the line 12 seconds behind Jumbo-Visma rider Roglic.