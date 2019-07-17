Julian Alaphilippe may be a genius on a bike, but how long can he retain Tour de France lead?

Julian Alaphilippe is the holder of the yellow jersey after 11 stages of the 2019 Tour de France - Velo

Following his champagne ride into Epernay early last week, Sir Dave Brailsford was asked whether Julian Alaphilippe could possibly hang on to the maillot jaune for the rest of the race. “Not a chance,” the Ineos team principal predicted confidently.

When Alaphilippe escaped to victory in Saint-Etienne a few days later, having lost the jersey in agonising fashion on La Planche des Belles Filles, Brailsford was asked again. He was as clear as he was the first time.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I just don’t think he can do it,” he said. “I’m not saying never. But this year he is here to do exactly what he is doing, and he is doing it brilliantly. I think in time, if he really wants to focus on GC, then he probably will. But I think for now, he is more of an adventurer, doing his thing.”

Brailsford’s confidence is well founded, of course. Alaphilippe may be a genius on a bike. He may have begun his career in cyclocross, as any self-respecting cycling whizz-kid apparently needs to these days. And may be bang in form, having won Milan-San Remo, La Fleche Wallonne and Strade Bianche this season.

But his record in stage races is less eye-catching. Wins at the Tour of California in 2016 and the Tour of Britain last year do not immediately suggest a rider who is about to win the Tour de France.

Plus, he has already burnt so many matches this year. His thrilling ride into Epernay would have come at a cost. As would his escape over the top into Saint-Etienne. As for his desperate attempt to hang on to yellow on La Planche des Belles Filles, or his contribution to Deceuninck-QuickStep’s cause in Monday’s crosswinds, or his leadout for Elia Viviani in Nancy, all these efforts must be taking a toll.

Story continues

Alaphilippe has been far, far more active than Geraint Thomas or Egan Bernal, who sit 1min12sec and 1min16sec behind him in the general classification respectively. And yet the longer he stays in yellow, the more the French are daring to dream, the more intriguing he becomes. Even Thomas admitted in his rest day press conference on Tuesday that the Frenchman was a “bit of an unknown”.

Stage 12 will go a long way to answering the question of how long ‘Loulou’ - the nickname by which he is widely known in France - can hang on. The first stage in the Pyrenees, 209.5km from Toulouse to Bagneres-de-Bigorre, includes two first category climbs which are sure to provide a stern examination of legs already sapped by 11 days of hard racing.

David Brailsford does not believe that Julian Alaphilippe can hold onto the yellow jersey all the way to Paris - but French fans are perhaps starting to dream of home glory Credit: AFP

Alaphilippe can climb, there is no doubt about that. The 27 year-old won the mountains classification at last year’s Tour, and at last month’s Criterium du Dauphine. But he has not trained to slog up gradual ascents riding at tempo like Thomas, Bernal and the rest of Ineos’s crack squad. And he has definitely not trained to protect the yellow jersey into the third week of the biggest race in the world.

Even the questions must be getting tiring. How long can he hold out? “I'm looking forward to finding out,” Alaphilippe said after Australian Caleb Ewan [Lotto-Soudal] won Wednesday's bunch sprint into Toulouse. Will he lose time today [Fri]? “What happens tomorrow or after tomorrow I'm already really happy.” Does he really believe he can keep the jersey until Paris? “I will try to keep it tomorrow. Paris is a long way.”

The likelihood is the last man standing between Thomas and the maillot jaune will cough it up, if not today, then in tomorrow’s time trial in Pau, or Saturday’s summit finish atop the Tourmalet. If he’s still in yellow after that, the French really are going to go Loulou loco. Even Brailsford may begin to doubt himself.