Julian Alaphilippe hospitalized with crash injuries from Liege-Bastogne-Liege

LIEGE, Belgium — Julian Alaphilippe, the world road race champion from France, was forced to abandon Liege-Bastogne-Liege after getting caught in a mass crash with about 60 kilometers left.

His team said Alaphilippe fractured his shoulder blade and has two fractured ribs and a collapsed lung.

“His condition is stable but will need to be hospitalized for observation,” Quick-Step Alpha-Vinyl said.

Rising star Remco Evenepoel posted the biggest win of his career with a solo victory in cycling’s oldest classic as Belgian riders swept the podium places.

A versatile rider widely regarded as one of the most promising talents of his generation, Evenepoel triumphed in “La Doyenne” at his first attempt, aged 22.

Evenepoel, who recovered from a horrific crash at the 2020 Tour of Lombardy, raised his arms and buried his face in his hands as he added his name to a list of winners that includes the likes of cycling greats Eddy Merckx and Bernard Hinault.

“It’s my first Liege and I won, it’s a dream come true,” said Evenepoel, who rides for the Belgian outfit Quick-Step-Alpha-Vinyl. “Finishing alone, with a lead of almost one minute in my favorite race, it’s unbelievable.”

Annemiek van Vleuten of the Netherlands won the women’s race for the second time after going solo in the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons. She won ahead of Grace Brown and Demi Vollering.

“It’s like good wine, the strength comes with age,” said the former world champion, who is 39.

