Julia Skari, Addison Marker re-live state track meet experience

Jun. 10—JAMESTOWN — At first glance you wouldn't think a 5-foot-2 gymnast would be a natural fit for the hurdles.

Julia Skari would prove you wrong.

Skari, a junior at Jamestown High School, is coming off her best-ever performance at the NDHSAA Class A State Track and Field Meet. The junior wound up the state runner-up in the 300 hurdles and also placed in the 100 hurdles contest last weekend.

Skari began running track in 2021 as an eighth grader. Prior to this spring, she was a three-time state placer in the 300 hurdles and a one time state placer in the 100 hurdles. In her past seasons, Skari has also been seen competing in triple jump and the sprint relays. This spring, Skari primarily competed in hurdles and the 4x100 meter relay.

"My goal for the season was to try my best at the state meet and throughout the season," Skari said. "After practices I went on some runs, on days off I went to the track and did my own workout. I knew if I worked hard and had many PRs I could succeed."

Skari tallied six first-place and a 17th place finish in the 100 hurdles this spring. In the 300, she finished first six times. At South Dakota's Howard Wood Dakota Relays 300 hurdles contest Skari placed 22nd out of a field of 62 competitors with a time of 47.76 seconds.

Her times only continued to be improved upon.

In the Class A State prelims, Skari placed second in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.22 seconds while in the 300, she placed fourth with a 47.72.

"I knew I had to go to State with confidence and determination to do the best of my ability," Skari said. "My only thoughts during prelims were to make it to finals. The whole day after I competed I was extremely nervous and excited for the next day. The only thing I was thinking about is getting the races over and trying my hardest."

Skari's final day of competition started out with the 100 hurdles. The junior finished in seventh place crossing the line at 16.03.

In the 300, Skari was neck-in-neck with Kate Laqua of Fargo Davies for most of the way. Midway through the race, Skari clipped a hurdle which slowed her down and gave Laqua a couple-step advantage over the Blue Jay junior.

"After I hit the hurdle I knew I had to finish the race," Skari said. "I needed to get back into the rhythm with three steps to not get last."

Laqua won the event with a time of 43.48 seconds. Skari found her rhythm and wound up second with a time of 44.75 seconds.

"It felt amazing, considering I have been placing third for the last three years," Skari said. "When I crossed the finish line I was beyond excited."

Skari wasn't the only member of the Jamestown High School Class of 2025 to earn top-10 honors last weekend.

Addison Marker also began competing in track and field when she was in middle school. When she first started she competed in shot put, discus, hurdles and long jump but by the time she got to high school, she was only competing in the throwing events.

Marker said her teammates Kinley and Kendyl Anderson have motivated her through the last four years. Kinley placed eighth in discus and 11th in shot put at State. Kendyl finished in 16th in the javelin contest.

"They are in the grade above me so I've always just kind of watched and learned from them," Marker said. "Throughout the years they showed me how to keep sports fun, but also how to stay driven and get better. It will be difficult next year not having them there, but they've left me with some good advice and memories."

Whatever advice Marker got this spring — whether it was from the Anderson twins or not — led to some serious success for the junior.

"My goals for this year were to improve from last year even if it was just by a little," Marker said, "I was mainly concerned about trying to qualify for state in javelin because I had done so last year and placed 11th in the state.

"I never really imagined finishing this season the way I did, but I was given a little courage when at the WDA indoor meet in Bismarck," she said. "I PRd by a little over two feet and threw over the qualifying distance for shot put. Granted you can't qualify at an indoor meet, but from that point I knew I was capable of qualifying once outdoor season came along."

Through the outdoor season Marker has tallied a top-10 performance in every shot put contest she competed in. In discus she landed a top-10 finish in six meets while in javelin she placed in the top-10 seven times.

Marker qualified for State in shot put at the Jays' first outdoor meet with a throw of 35 feet, 8 inches while her personal record of 112 feet in javelin thrown on April 25 qualified her for State in the event.

"I was looking forward to State," Marker said. "I was finally at ease because school had just ended the day prior, and everything about the state track meet is just exciting."

In the shot put competition there were three flights of throwers competing. Each thrower gets a total of three throws. After everyone throws, the top nine marks advance to the finals where they throw three more times.

Marker was in the second flight.

"I don't really think much when I'm in competition," Marker said. "Of course I think of the few tips my coaches gave me for my next throw, but for the most part I'm just there in the moment watching others throw waiting for my turn."

Marker's best throw was 36 feet, 3 inches which put her at the No. 8 spot.

"We were all watching the last flight waiting to see if we were going to make it, and when it got down to the last few throwers I realized I was in finals," Marker said. "I was pretty stunned, I was shocked I had made it. That's when I started getting nervous."

In the finals Marker notched a PR on her first throw. The junior chucked her weight 36 feet, 10 inches. Her second throw measured 36 feet, 8 inches. To end finals the junior threw a huge PR of 37-10 to place her fourth in the state.

"I am still just in shock with finishing in fourth this year for shot put," Marker said. "It makes me all the more excited for next year's track season. I couldn't have done any of this without all the support and help from Coach Purcell, Coach Kelly, Coach Dietz, Luke Anderson, Mr. Nelson, my dad and all of my teammates."