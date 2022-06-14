Julia Landauer to make Xfinity debut with Alpha Prime Racing at New Hampshire

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Alpha Prime Racing announced Tuesday that Julia Landauer will be making her NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 16, driving the No. 45 Boss Beauties/GarageXYZ Chevrolet for Alpha Prime Racing. With this new partnership, Boss Beauties and GarageXYZ also become the first NFT communities to sponsor a driver in NASCAR.

“We‘ve been trying to get Julia in our race car all year long,” said Tommy Joe Martins, Alpha Prime Racing’s general manager. “Ever since her days in a NASCAR West car, I felt like she deserved an opportunity at this level. I am really glad we were able to put it all together and give her a shot here at Alpha Prime.”

Landauer, a two-time champion racer, makes her NASCAR Xfinity Series debut after finishing fifth in the 2020 NASCAR Euro Series championship, the highest finish ever for an American in the history of the series. In 2021, after taking a break from racing, Landauer began exploring and creating in Web3, learning more about the new version of the internet that‘s built on decentralized blockchain technology. It was in this exploration she connected with the Web3 companies Boss Beauties and GarageXYZ. Penta ESP, a leader in electrical safety products manufacturing, and FrontRunner, a Web3 consulting services company, are also signing on as contributing sponsors for Landauer‘s NASCAR Xfinity Series debut.

“I‘m so happy to be racing at this level with Tommy Joe Martins and Alpha Prime Racing,” Landauer said. “Jumping into Web3 introduced me to the incredible people at Boss Beauties and GarageXYZ, both of which are strong communities with passionate people that believe in the power of supporting women. I‘m excited to introduce them to NASCAR. I also really appreciate Penta ESP and FrontRunner for supporting me. It‘s going to be fun!”

“We are honored to team up with Julia Landauer in the NASCAR Xfinity Series,” said Lisa Mayer, co-founder and CEO of Boss Beauties, a female-led mission-driven NFT company. “Julia‘s efforts advocating for women and girls and STEM education help to inspire and advance a culture of inclusion in male-dominated fields. We see this as much more than a sponsorship — it is an opportunity to showcase our shared values. We are proud to have Julia Landauer representing Boss Beauties both on and off the track. This is a perfect partnership and a new level of awareness for Boss Beauties as we continue to grow exponentially.”

“We are absolutely thrilled to support Julia Landauer,” said Anthony Kline, CEO and cofounder at GarageXYZ, a modern-day car club that unites automotive fans via unparalleled artwork and utility and provides (GarageXYZ) NFT holders with once-in-a-lifetime experiences. “We believe community-backed motorsports is the future and a novel way to bring fans and drivers closer together.”

Landauer and her Boss Beauties/GarageXYZ No. 45 Chevy Camaro will make their on-track debut July 15, for a 30-minute practice session beginning at 5 p.m. ET. Single-lap, single-car qualifying will take place just after practice at 5:30 p.m. ET. Coverage of the July 16 race at New Hampshire will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET on the USA Network. Follow Landauer‘s social media (@julialandauer) for more information.