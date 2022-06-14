Julia Landauer enters July Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Julia Landauer is scheduled to make her NASCAR Xfinity Series debut in the July 16 race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on USA.

Landauer will drive for Alpha Prime Racing and team general manager Tommy Joe Martins.

She finished fifth in the 2020 NASCAR Euro Series and raced in NASCAR K&N Pro Series West in 2016 and ’17. She was the first woman to lead a lap in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series.

“I’m so happy to be racing at this level with Tommy Joe Martins and Alpha Prime Racing,” Landauer, 30, said in a statement released by the team. A New York native, she will be sponsored by Boss Beauties and Garage XYZ, a car club.

“We’ve been trying to get Julia in our race car all year long,” Martins said in a team statement. “Ever since her days in a NASCAR West car, I felt like she deserved an opportunity at this level.”

The most recent female to compete in the Xfinity Series is Natalie Decker. She has run one race this season. She also ran five series races last year. Decker is the only female to compete in the series since 2019.

