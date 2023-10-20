Julia Fox's latest iconic 'fit is a tribute to Princess Diana

When it comes to Julia Fox and her unique sense of style, we've come to expect the unexpected. In the past few weeks alone, she's stepped out in everything from an oversized leather jacket with in-built muscles and duct tape 'fit for a Madonna concert, all the way through to a wedding dress with an XXL veil, metal birdcage top (with matching crow bag, obvs) and even her own dry cleaning... Not to mention that *very* risqué look for the cover of Rollacoaster magazine, that was literally just strings of beads strewn over her naked body.

The most impressive part, though, is that her creativity really never seems to run dry. Just when you think her fashion can't possibly get any more surprising (or rogue), she only goes and bashes out yet another unexpected yet invariably epic 'fit. Julia really knows how to keep us on our toes... And we love her all the more for it.

The model, actor and author's latest look is the perfect example:

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Yes, that really is Julia Fox rocking her very own tribute to the late, great Princess Diana while strutting down the streets of London... Talk about iconic.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

The star wore a corset with a photo of Princess Diana's face on the front (complete with super cute diamanté crown details), that she paired with a white lace skirt by cult fashionista fave Chopova Lowena, plus matching white cowboy boots, an oversized hair bow and a Union Jack handbag.

God save the fashion QWEEN, we say!

