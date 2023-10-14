Julia Fox poses on the cover of a magazine in her most naked outfit yet

Julia Fox is certainly no stranger when it comes to daring fashion choices, from this 'metal birdcage' look to the tiniest micro shorts we've ever seen and – of course – not forgetting that flame bra 'fit. But now it seems she's outdone herself once again, posing on the cover of a magazine in what is possibly (read: definitely) her most naked outfit ever.

Wearing nothing but beads (like, layers and layers of string beads) Julia bares all on the cover of Rollacoaster magazine – styled by Briana Andalore (with assistance from Gabriela Mia Fonte and Alexandra Harris) and photographed by Emmie America.

Unsurprisingly, the look went down a real treat with fans who shared plenty of praise for Julia after she posted the photo to her Instagram feed. "Using a necklace as a costume is genius," one person said, referencing the lack of clothes on Julia's hot bod.

"She’s breathtaking, can’t wait to see the other images," another fan added, as a third chimed in with: "ICONIC, there is no one like you!"

"Ummmm girl crush unlocked," someone else added, with another writing, "Mother is mothering."

Elsewhere in the comments sections, fans pointed out Julia's brunette-to-blonde hair transformation (courtesy of John Novotny at Opus Beauty). "The blonde ateeeee," one fan wrote, as someone else added: "BLONDE 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

As always, we can't wait to see what look Miss Fox pulls out next...

You Might Also Like