Julia, finale, review: it's a crying shame that this piquant period piece has been cancelled

Last month HBO announced that they would not be making any more Julia (Sky Atlantic), which meant that this final episode of series two became a de facto send-off for the story of The French Chef.

The whys and wherefores of modern commissioning remain as mysterious as the recipe for a good bouillabaisse but, nonetheless, this feels like a shame. There really should be room in TV’s modern sprawl for something as well-written and lovingly crafted as Julia. It struck me watching the finale (though the programme-makers couldn’t have known as much when they shot it) that uplifting period pieces such as this, spry and funny and character-led, are as close as we have these days to old-fashioned sitcoms. TV doesn’t have to be dark, or grim, or carnivorous. It can be uplifting without being inane.

The final episode was a case in point, weaving in a McCarthy-ite FBI investigation into Julia’s broadcaster WGBH with Julia filming an episode about Lobster à L’Americaine. Julia used her wartime expertise working for the OSS, a forerunner of the CIA, to throw the Feds off the scent.

What that meant in practice was all of the potentially incriminating evidence got stashed around the set. Every time Julia went to grab some wine from the fridge, live on camera, she had to ease the bottle from between piles of hidden pamphlets.

As always with this series, the story flirted with affectation but never cloyed. This was largely because of the performances: in the episode, Julia and her staff discovered they had won an Emmy, and though Julia the show has never been that widely acclaimed, several of its actors deserve similar consideration. (Aside from Sarah Lancashire in the lead, both Bebe Neuwirth and Brittany Bradford are consistently superb.)

But Julia’s other achievement has been to foreground several other real-life figures who might otherwise have been overlooked. Judith Jones (who, alongside Julia Child’s books, published Anne Frank’s diary and recipe books by Madhur Jaffrey) emerges as a star in her own right, as well as Julia’s co-author Simone Beck and her husband Paul (played by David Hyde Pierce). It has leant the series a feeling of being both fantastical and real, from another era and yet relevant to our own. It will be missed.