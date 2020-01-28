Julia Budd tops Cris Cyborg atop Bellator 238 disclosed fighters salaries

Cris Cyborg Bellator 238 victorious

Cris Cyborg put on a stellar performance to defeat Julia Budd at Bellator 238, but she didn’t stand atop of the disclosed fighter payroll… the former Bellator champion did.

Cyborg was masterful in her victory over Budd. Though it was a fairly even first round, Budd frequently using her strength to put Cyborg’s back along the fence, it didn’t take long for the former UFC featherweight champion to take control of the fight.

Picking Budd apart with her vast arsenal of strikes, Cyborg eventually landed the brutal body shot that sent the Bellator champion crumbling to the canvas in the fourth round.

With the victory, Cyborg became the first fighter in history to win championships under the Bellator, UFC, Strikeforce, and Invicta FC banners, achieving her self-proclaimed Grand Slam status.

Budd, however, was the fighter that sat atop the Bellator 238 fighter salaries with a $350,000 payday. Cyborg’s disclosed pay was $250,000.

The figures in the reported Bellator 238 fighter salaries below represent the disclosed payroll submitted to the California State Athletic Commission. Any other discretionary bonuses, pay-per-view points, etc., are not disclosed to the regulatory body and are not included here.

Bellator 238: Budd vs. Cyborg took place on Saturday, Jan. 25, at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

(Photo courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Bellator 238: Budd vs. Cyborg Fighter Salaries

Cris Cyborg: $250,000 (no win bonus) def. Julia Budd: $350,000

Darrion Caldwell: $25,000 (no win bonus) def. Adam Borics: $28,000

Juan Archuleta: $50,000 (no win bonus) def. Henry Corrales: $38,000

Sergio Pettis: $60,000 (includes $30,000 win bonus) def. Alfred Khashakyan: $10,000

Raymond Daniels: $20,000 (no win bonus) def. Jason King: $3,000

Emilee King: $6,000 (includes $3,000 win bonus) def. Ava Knight: $5,000

Tony Bartovich: $3,000 (includes $1,500 win bonus) def. Jarrett Connor: $1,200

Ricardo Seixas: $4,000 (includes $2,000 win bonus) def. Dominic Clark: $2,000

Joshua Jones: $4,500 (includes $2,250 win bonus) def. Brandon Bender: $2,000

Aaron Pico: $45,000 (includes $22,500 win bonus) def. Daniel Carey: $10,000

AJ Agazarm: $40,000 (includes $20,000 win bonus) def. Adel Altamimi: $14,000

Jay Jay Wilson: $10,000 (includes $5,000 win bonus) def. Mario Navarro: $2,000

Curtis Millender: $16,000 (includes $8,000 win bonus) def. Moses Murietta: $4,000

Anthony Taylor: $6,000 (includes $3,000 win bonus) def. Chris Avila: $3,000

Miguel Jacob: $3,000 (includes $1,500 win bonus) def. David Pacheco: $1,500

Bellator 238 highlights: Cris Cyborg KOs Julia Budd

