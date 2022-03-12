Jules Bernard: ’Hard’ and ‘smart’ play leads UCLA to Pac-12 Tournament Championship Game
UCLA student-athlete Jules Bernard speaks with Pac-12 Networks following the Bruins' 69-59 victory over USC in the semifinals of the 2022 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.