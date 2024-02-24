Advertisement

JuJu Watkins, Lindsay Gottlieb react to huge USC women’s basketball win over Colorado

USC women’s basketball continues to rise and improve. The Trojans beat Colorado, 87-81, on Friday night in the Galen Center. They are now 21-4 on the season and just one game out of the lead in the Pac-12 after Stanford got upset by Arizona. USC is in the hunt for a No. 1 seed in the 2024 Women’s NCAA Tournament. It has been a really good season for this group, led by superstar JuJu Watkins under the direction of head coach Lindsay Gottlieb.

JuJu and Gottlieb reacted to this important win along with other USC players and the beat writers who cover this team, which will host NCAA Tournament games one month from now:

HIGHEST GALEN CENTER SCORING PERFORMANCE EVER

JUJU ON TOPPING CHERYL MILLER FOR MOST 30-POINT GAMES IN A USC WBB SEASON

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
JuJu said this to Luca Evans of the Orange County Register:

“But of course, it’s Cheryl Miller, so – long way to go ’till I’m in that conversation, but I’m just happy to be able to be a part of that Trojan legacy.”

LOVING THE CHALLENGE

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
JuJu said this about Colorado’s physical defense:

“Honestly, I would argue that that’s happening every play, honestly. It’s just, like – it’s aggressive. I love it, but it gets annoying sometimes.”

STILL MUCH TO IMPROVE ON

GOTTLIEB ON FREEING UP SHOOTERS

MCKENZIE FORBES POSTGAME REACTION

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Forbes said after USC’s win over Colorado that “It’s just pretty amazing to see the city rally behind what’s going on here.”

