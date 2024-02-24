JuJu Watkins, Lindsay Gottlieb react to huge USC women’s basketball win over Colorado

USC women’s basketball continues to rise and improve. The Trojans beat Colorado, 87-81, on Friday night in the Galen Center. They are now 21-4 on the season and just one game out of the lead in the Pac-12 after Stanford got upset by Arizona. USC is in the hunt for a No. 1 seed in the 2024 Women’s NCAA Tournament. It has been a really good season for this group, led by superstar JuJu Watkins under the direction of head coach Lindsay Gottlieb.

JuJu and Gottlieb reacted to this important win along with other USC players and the beat writers who cover this team, which will host NCAA Tournament games one month from now:

HIGHEST GALEN CENTER SCORING PERFORMANCE EVER

"Nah — that's insane, honestly." The legend of JuJu Watkins continued to grow Friday night in a win over Colorado, setting USC records for most 30-point games in a WBB season and most points by anyone — man or woman — in a game at the Galen Center:https://t.co/TeozKG6WVq — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) February 24, 2024

JUJU ON TOPPING CHERYL MILLER FOR MOST 30-POINT GAMES IN A USC WBB SEASON

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

JuJu said this to Luca Evans of the Orange County Register:

“But of course, it’s Cheryl Miller, so – long way to go ’till I’m in that conversation, but I’m just happy to be able to be a part of that Trojan legacy.”

LOVING THE CHALLENGE

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

JuJu said this about Colorado’s physical defense:

“Honestly, I would argue that that’s happening every play, honestly. It’s just, like – it’s aggressive. I love it, but it gets annoying sometimes.”

STILL MUCH TO IMPROVE ON

“We’re constantly trying to improve and I’m proud of us that we haven’t gotten content.” After scoring 42 points Friday night, @Jujubballin discussed @USCWBB's 21st win of the season with @keelyismyname ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/IbKRs0gqV1 — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) February 24, 2024

GOTTLIEB ON FREEING UP SHOOTERS

USC finished 13-of-19 on threes against Colorado, punishing bigs a lot on pull-up triples. Lindsay Gottlieb postgame: “We did try to put the bigs in as much ball-screening action as possible." Said she hoped to knock primary defender off to generate 3s — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) February 24, 2024

MCKENZIE FORBES POSTGAME REACTION

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Forbes said after USC’s win over Colorado that “It’s just pretty amazing to see the city rally behind what’s going on here.”

