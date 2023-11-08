Advertisement

JuJu Watkins, Caleb Williams and Isaiah Collier could all be No. 1 draft picks for USC

Matt Wadleigh
·5 min read

It was a magical 50-hour period for USC athletics from Saturday night through Monday night. USC football did not beat Washington, but Caleb Williams played a brilliant game for the Trojans on the gridiron, doing everything he could to lift the Men of Troy to victory. He played a vintage game worthy of his 2022 Heisman Trophy.

Caleb Williams was questioned as an NFL draft prospect heading into the Washington game. Some analysts were saying North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye had surpassed him on the draft board. Caleb shut down that talk with his display against Washington. He stamped himself as the No. 1 pick and put his skeptics in their place.

Two days later in Las Vegas, USC basketball delivered a dynamic duo of fabulous freshmen who dominated in their first college games.

JuJu Watkins scored 32 points in a spectacular debut for USC women’s basketball. The Women of Troy defeated No. 6 Ohio State, with Watkins easily establishing herself as the best player on the floor.

Isaiah Collier was the best player on the floor for the USC men’s basketball team. His strength and power were on full display in a 13-point win over a good Kansas State team which made the Elite Eight last season and is expected to be an NCAA Tournament team this season.

Do we realize what is happening here? Caleb Williams, JuJu Watkins, and Isaiah Collier could all be No. 1 draft picks in their future professional sports leagues (the NFL, WNBA, and NBA).

Let’s look at how fans and experts are assessing these three USC superstars in their respective sports:

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire