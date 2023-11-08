JuJu Watkins, Caleb Williams and Isaiah Collier could all be No. 1 draft picks for USC

It was a magical 50-hour period for USC athletics from Saturday night through Monday night. USC football did not beat Washington, but Caleb Williams played a brilliant game for the Trojans on the gridiron, doing everything he could to lift the Men of Troy to victory. He played a vintage game worthy of his 2022 Heisman Trophy.

Caleb Williams was questioned as an NFL draft prospect heading into the Washington game. Some analysts were saying North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye had surpassed him on the draft board. Caleb shut down that talk with his display against Washington. He stamped himself as the No. 1 pick and put his skeptics in their place.

Two days later in Las Vegas, USC basketball delivered a dynamic duo of fabulous freshmen who dominated in their first college games.

JuJu Watkins scored 32 points in a spectacular debut for USC women’s basketball. The Women of Troy defeated No. 6 Ohio State, with Watkins easily establishing herself as the best player on the floor.

Isaiah Collier was the best player on the floor for the USC men’s basketball team. His strength and power were on full display in a 13-point win over a good Kansas State team which made the Elite Eight last season and is expected to be an NCAA Tournament team this season.

Do we realize what is happening here? Caleb Williams, JuJu Watkins, and Isaiah Collier could all be No. 1 draft picks in their future professional sports leagues (the NFL, WNBA, and NBA).

Let’s look at how fans and experts are assessing these three USC superstars in their respective sports:

TAKE IT ALL IN

A year of Caleb, JuJu and Collier. USC fans quit whining and take it all in. We are so blessed. pic.twitter.com/aWBihO6xQW — Jay from Thessalonica (@JaySonTafari) November 7, 2023

THREE BEST IN COLLEGE SPORTS?

USC truly got the three best players in college sports with Caleb Williams, Isaiah Collier, and JuJu Watkins. — Kushal Murthy (@k_m1045) November 7, 2023

CALEB NO. 1 PICK

Caleb Williams has won a Heisman under Lincoln Riley & will be the #1 overall pick. 2 of Riley’s previous college QB’s have gone on to sign 200 MILLION dollar @NFL deals. The 3rd was the best QB the Browns have had in 30 years. Lincoln is doing great by Caleb. Present & future. https://t.co/B0fCL4HKO3 — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) November 7, 2023

CEILING

The final question in this tweet is exactly why Caleb WIlliams is still comfortably the #1 pick. We haven't seen anything close to Caleb's ceiling. https://t.co/bNgzddfqhV — Christian Williams (@CWilliamsNFL) November 7, 2023

JUJU A PRO ALREADY

Juju Watkins is pro ready now‼️ — ZekeHoops (@HandsOffAssata) November 6, 2023

WNBA READY

In dominating Ohio State, Juju Watkins demonstrated, like Paige Bueckers, it's possible for some women to make the jump from HS to the WNBA. — Seyi Akinwale (@KSeyiA) November 7, 2023

READY

JuJu Watkins is 1 and done. Can play right now in the WNBA — Jermaine Cushnie (@JermaineCush) November 6, 2023

FIRST OVERALL

Isaiah Collier is the first overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft. — Andrew (@andrewdifalco13) November 7, 2023

ISAIAH IS DIFFERENT

Isaiah Collier is going to be the #1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft….dude is different!!!! — Kevin Graves Jr (@kgraves_jr) November 7, 2023

NBA DRAFT HYPE

Before tip off tonight I just want to say Isaiah Collier is a top 3 pick in the 2024 NBA draft — RACK (@THIRTY30RACK) November 7, 2023

TOP PROSPECT

Isaiah Collier’s first half of college basketball: 15 points, 4 assists, 6-for-8 from the field.

No. 1 prospect in the 2023 high school class, arguably the best NBA prospect in college basketball this season. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) November 7, 2023

PUT ON A SHOW

No. 1 recruits Isaiah Collier and JuJu Watkins put on an absolute show in their Trojan debuts yesterday 🔥✌️ pic.twitter.com/MvCbb5PXNf — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) November 8, 2023

FRESHMEN

JuJu Watkins and Isaiah Collier have to be the two most assured true freshmen I’ve ever seen in their first college basketball games. Freakish instincts, skill, vision, body control. How lucky for us they’re *both* USC Trojans? @USC_Hoops @USCWBB @USC_Athletics @CoachLindsayG — RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) November 7, 2023

MORE THAN A FOOTBALL SCHOOL

#1 Recruit Juju Watkins drops 32 as the women upset Ohio State #1 Recruit Isaiah Collier dicing up the KState defense with 18&6 with the 2nd half to go Bronny James about to come back and start practicing within the next week SC not just a football school folks ✌🏻 — Emmett Harmon (@thereal_emoney) November 7, 2023

BASKETBALL SCHOOL

JuJu Watkins. Isaiah Collier. The No. 1 recruits in college basketball for 2023 both belong to #USC, and appear to be as good as their recruiting rankings indicate.#BasketballSchool — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) November 7, 2023

TOP PICK CALEB

The Ducks have to be disciplined. They have to be focused. Caleb Williams is still the likely top pick in the NFL Draft, very capable of getting a hot hand and turning in an heroic performance. — Dale Bliss (@DSH_Newton) November 7, 2023

BONAFIDE

Caleb Williams will leave you speechless!!!! Bonafide #1 overall pick. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/7tojALSZD0 — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) November 5, 2023

THE TALENT

USC’s Caleb Williams just making magic on this one. Even with pressure all over he puts the ball up in a place for his WR to make a play. Williams playing like the potential No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft tonight. pic.twitter.com/8VrhUfQIV4 — Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) November 5, 2023

FUTURE TOP PICK

32 points (11/18 FGs), 6 assists and 5 rebounds in JuJu Watkins’ college DEBUT in USC’s win over No. 6 Ohio State. The No. 1 high school recruit definitely lived up to the hype. She’s a future No. 1 pick. I’ve seen enough! https://t.co/S23QuiPV4F — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) November 6, 2023

MORE OF IT

JuJu Watkins is a future #1 draft pick — CoolCalmCollected (@Des1192Dj) November 6, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire