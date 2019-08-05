JuJu Smith-Schuster's dog, Boujee, steals the show at Steelers training camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers may have found their next star to complement wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster: his dog, Boujee.

The third-year receiver (and Pittsburgh's brightest star after the departures of Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell) ran routes with his French bulldog over the weekend in quite possibly the cutest scene of 2019 training camp.

Adorable footage of the sweet moment was posted on the official Steelers Instagram account:

Boujee, a mostly gray pup with a white belly, raced Smith-Schuster down the field while fans in the crowd shouted his name. The popular pet boasts nearly 200,000 followers on Instagram.

According to PennLive, Boujee was in town with several other members of Smith-Schuster's family for Steelers Family Fest weekend.

Take a look at some more of Boujee and his "dad's" best Instagram posts below: