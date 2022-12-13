JuJu Smith-Schuster wowed by Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ playmaking ability
The Kansas City Chiefs are on the verge of clinching another AFC West following Sunday’s victory over the Denver Broncos. Patrick Mahomes showed the world his uncanny ability to dazzle a crowd with his unique ways of making big plays to win games.
The latest highlight reel from Mahomes featured a co-star in receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who secured the game-sealing touchdown on Sunday. The former Pro Bowl receiver has quickly formed a bond with Mahomes on the field, adjusting to his scrambling and finding ways to get open when a play breaks down.
Smith-Schuster spoke with reporters after the game about taking incredible pride in being able to improvise with the former league MVP.
“Oh, yeah. Scramble, always improvising,” Said Smith-Schuster, “I think on at least three out of my nine catches today. I pretty much ran a route that I wasn’t supposed to run, and I just did it anyways.”
Another notable play from Mahomes took place in the first half on Sunday. Mahomes found a way to scramble and toss an unorthodox no-look pass underhanded to Jerick McKinnon for a second-quarter touchdown. Mahomes’ pass to McKinnon went for 56 yards and made quite the impression on Smith-Schuster.
“That was crazy. It was crazy, that was a crazy one. I haven’t seen that,” said Smith-Schuster. “I mean, I’ve seen him make a lot of stuff in practice, but I’ve not seen him make that underhand throw (like that), and he did it. It was like no look like he had a stiff arm and then (he) threw and then, touchdown!”
Smith-Schuster has been impressive this season and continues to receive more targets each game in his return from a Week 10 concussion. More time in the offense heading into the postseason could unlock even more big plays for this newly-formed dynamic duo.
