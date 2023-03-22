If JuJu Smith-Schuster wants No. 9, Matt Judon says he'll have to pay up

If Smith-Schuster wants Judon's jersey number, he'll have to pay up originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

JuJu Smith-Schuster is eager to hit the ground running with the New England Patriots, but there is one adjustment he'll probably have to make.

The Patriots' new wide receiver wore No. 9 with the Kansas City Chiefs and in college at USC, but that number is occupied in New England by outside linebacker Matt Judon, the team's lone Pro Bowl selection in 2022 and arguably its best defensive player.

Smith-Schuster could try to buy No. 9 from Judon, which is common practice among new NFL teammates. (Tom Brady bought No. 12 from wide receiver Chris Godwin when arrived in Tampa Bay in 2020.)

It sounds like Judon is setting a steep asking price, though.

That's a great GIF, and it's an indication that Smith-Schuster may want to look for another number -- especially since he told 98.5 The Sports Hub's Zolak & Bertrand on Tuesday that he probably wouldn't pay Judon more than "$ 30K" to swap numbers.

Smith-Schuster also cited a relatively new NFL policy dictating that if a player swaps jersey numbers with a teammate, he must purchase the unsold inventory of that player's old jerseys, which in this case would be Judon's No. 9. Since Judon is a popular player, that could be a hefty sum.

"When you’re on the same team and you have the same number and if you change it, you have to pay the fee for the rest of that jersey and then whatever new number you get, you’ve got to pay the inventory for that. And that’s a whole process," Smith-Schuster said. "(Judon is) probably going to have to ask for 100k, which I’m definitely not going to do."

There's an easy solution for Smith-Schuster, though. No. 19, the number he wore in five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, is available. So, expect to see No. 19 Smith-Schuster jerseys on shelves soon.